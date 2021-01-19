Samsung unveils 870 EVO SSDs, which are about as good as SATA drives are going to get

We've got a load of second-generation PCIe 4.0 SSDs in for testing at the moment, and they'll be hitting the site soon. In the meantime, Samsung clearly believes there's life in the old SATA standard still and is today announcing the Samsung 870 EVO. The new SATA SSDs boast up to 30 percent higher performance speeds over the 860 EVO, which isn't too shoddy a boost at all.

The Samsung 870 EVO uses the company's latest V-NAND flash memory and controller to make for an up-to-date SSD that is manufactured completely in-house. The drives employ a variable SLC buffer using Samsung's Intelligent TurboWrite tech to maintain peak performance. Overall, you're looking at reads and writes of 560MB/s and 530MB/s respectively, which are right up against the limits of the 6Gbps SATA interface. You're looking at random read and write IOPS of 98K and 88K as well, by the way.

So, while we're busy throwing around 7,000MB/s in M.2 land, these new drives aren't hitting a tenth of that performance. So why is Samsung releasing a SATA drive in 2021? Well, plenty of users, including gamers, may not have access to the latest NVMe standards or only have one or two slots to plug them into. Whereas even the most parsimonious of motherboards have at least four SATA ports up for grabs. Then there are older laptops and NAS drives. There's a healthy market basically.

Beyond the raw throughput, what does the Samsung 870 EVO bring to the party? One obvious thing is the fact that the new SSDs are available in up to 4TB capacities, without hitting truly ridiculous prices for the privilege—$530 for a 4TB SSD isn't too bad. There are five drives in total:

Sasmung 870 EVO SATA SSDs 4TB 2TB 1TB 500GB 250GB Price $530 $270 $140 $80 $50 Interface SATA 6Gbps SATA 6Gbps SATA 6Gbps SATA 6Gbps SATA 6Gbps DRAM (LPDDR4) 4GB 2GB 1GB 512MB 256MB Seq. R/W (MB/s) 560 / 530 560 / 530 560 / 530 560 / 530 560 / 530 Rand. R/W (IOPS) 98K / 88K 98K / 88K 98K / 88K 98K / 88K 98K / 88K Durability 2,400 TBW 1,200 TBW 600 TBW 300 TBW 150 TBW Warranty 5 years 5 years 5 years 5 years 5 years