Saints Row 4's Independence Day trailer shows a special sort of celebration

Getting refused classification in Australia isn't Saints Row 4's only achievement. It can now also take the title for most ridiculous Independence Day speech since, well, the film Independence Day. The exceedingly silly open-world action game is celebrating July 4th with a fireworks display of lunacy and absurdism. There can't be many better ways to celebrate freedom than hearing Keith David say "anal-probing overlords".

Saints Row 4 is due out on the 23rd August - even in Australia, where a low-violence version is planned to circumvent the ban.