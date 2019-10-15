Saints Row 2 for PC is finally being fixed

(Image credit: Volition)

For a long time you've needed to mod Saints Row 2 in order to get it to work properly on PC, despite it still being available on Steam. Users have usually turned to the Gentlemen of the Row mod to get it running in a playable state, but now Volition has announced that the game is getting a fix.

Why has it taken so long? According to a livestream earlier today (via Kotaku), Volition has found the once thought lost source code, which means a fix is actually feasible now. As a result, a small team has been tasked with rebuilding the game and thus saving it from obscurity.

It's about time: a quick scroll through the game's Steam page is ample evidence that the game is utterly broken. Reviews range from level-headed warnings ("for the majority of people.. crashes will occur at least once every hour") through to very angry indeed ("the game is a laggy PIECE OF ♥♥♥♥ING ♥♥♥♥"), so it's good that it's finally getting a fix, though don't expect it until some time next year.

