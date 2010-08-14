S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 announced, will be multiplatform

The folks at GSC Game World sure picked an interesting time to tell the world that they're making S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (lengthy, Castlevania-like subtitle yet to come)--it's 5:30 p.m. here in South San Francisco, and we were just about to hop out the door for a weekend of StarCraft 2 and booze. Maybe they wanted to beat publishers that are announcing titles at GamesCom next week in Germany to the punch--the convention's going to be packed with major announcements.

Within: a stock quote from a CEO, confirmation of the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R.'s sales, and a release window.

From GSC's website :

"After the official sales of the series exceeded 4 million copies worldwide, we had no doubts left to start creating a new big game in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. universe. This will be the next chapter of the mega-popular game players expect from us," said Sergiy Grygorovych, CEO of GSC Game World.

The only other details we know: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 should be happening in 2012, and GSC is using its own internal (and multiplatform, they claim) technology that the game will use.