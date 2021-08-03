Rust wants you to die underwater more so it's adding sharks

Rust is a dangerous game, filled with players who want to kill you, animals that want to kill you, radiation that wants to kill you, and sometimes AI-controlled Bradley APCs that want to kill you.

As the survival game continues to develop, Facepunch Studios continues to add fun new ways to kill you, and on August 5 the next batch will arrive. And kill you. The update will include single- and double-seater submarines, torpedoes, spearguns, and of course: sharks.

As you can see in the breakdown video above from Rust guru ShadowFrax, you'll be lured to the coastline and into the now even more deadly waters by underwater labs, the first procedurally generated monuments to hit Rust. Inside you'll find a selection of loot and potentially some hostile lab-dwelling NPCs. You'll probably die in there! Entry to the labs can be made beneath them via moon pools, which means you'll have something to do with the new submarines.

Subs can be purchased at fishing villages with 200 or 300 scrap, depending if you want a solo sub or two-seater. Two types of torpedoes are available, one for taking out underwater threats and one that can be fired at surface targets like boats. You'll probably die from torpedoes.

And what fun would it be hopping in the water without sharks? Thankfully, you can attack them with torpedoes and a new speargun that's being added, but we still assume at some point you will indeed die from sharks.

But it's not all death and explosions and spears and weird creaky labs filled with hostile NPCs. Fishing is coming to Rust this week too, with a variety of different baits, so you can stand on the dock, cast your line, and try for a relaxing nibble. Fish can be eaten, but some will also contain random bits of loot they swallowed while swimming around, so you can gut them for a prize. You can also trade in fish for scrap at a new vending machine that appears in fishing villages.

The update is going live on Thursday, August 5, accompanied by a server wipe. So get ready for a clean start and some fun new ways to die.