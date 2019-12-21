Rust has made more money than Garry’s Mod

Facepunch studios programmer Garry Newman has posted a yearly review that contains a bit of interesting fact: Survival game Rust has now made more money than his eponymous Garry’s Mod, or Gmod. With Rust having grossed $142 million at 9 million copies sold, it has surpassed GMod at a humble $108 million. GMod has still outsold rust in terms of copies, however, with 16 million total sales. This might come as a surprise to some, because GMod is 15 years old this year, while Rust released in 2013. Doing the math, that means both games have sold over a million copies for each year of release, while Rust has sold 1.5 million for each year.

The post also contains details on Facepunch’s release from earlier this year, Chippy—that sold about 10 thousand copies. Compared to other games from Facepunch that’s not great, but it’s pretty good for the post-indie apocalypse Steam environment. Anyways, here’s the big Rust thing from this year: Horses. Who doesn’t love a horse. Nobody, that’s who.