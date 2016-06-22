Runescape creators return for 15th anniversary quest

Well this is lovely. Andrew, Ian and Paul Gower, the original creators of long-running MMO Runescape, have returned for One Last Job. Or rather, One Last Quest, released to coincide with the game's 15th anniversary. The Gower Quest, co-designed by the brothers themselves, features plenty of jokes and plenty of cabbages, while the trio cameo in the quest as a group of mages. It's free to play now, in the free to play MMO, and the rewards include a pet cabbage and a 'cabbagemancer' outfit and staff.

Here's a trailer:

"Gower Quest is steeped in the spirit of RuneScape and our 15-year anniversary," the official site elaborates, "so you probably won’t be surprised to hear that, this time, something strange is happening to Gielinor’s cabbages. Andrew, Paul and Ian could really do with a brave adventurer to come and find out what exactly is going on. Get plenty more than your five-a-day and earn some neat rewards as you join your fellow ‘Scapers on a bizarre and wondrous journey".

