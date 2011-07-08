RuneScape Citadel update to add floating castles and battlefield editor

[bcvideo id="1043063584001"]

Haven't you always wanted your own floating castle? The next update for Jagex' free to play MMO RuneScape will give clans their own floating fortresses, complete with meeting rooms, senates, party rooms and customiseable clan battlegrounds.

From the comfort and safety of the new floating fortresses players will be able to use the powerful new Battleground Editor to craft player vs. player arenas with rulesets of their choosing. Whether it's capture the flag or huge clan vs. clan arenas, each scenario can be saved and shared with other clans.

RuneScape has been around for more than a decade, and is recognised by the Guinness World Records as the most popular MMO in the world. You can play it for free right now in your browser on the Runescape site . The floating castles update is set to arrive on July 26, and will be available to all clans.