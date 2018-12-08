RTS Conan Unconquered out next year, developed by C&C veterans

Conan Unconquered, an RTS developed by veterans of the Command & Conquer series, is coming to PC next year, publisher Funcom has announced.

Players will have to build a stronghold and erect defensive structures before facing "wave after wave of enemies in increasing numbers and difficulty", similar to in They Are Billions, Funcom said.

It'll take place in real time, but you'll be able to pause to construct buildings. You'll have to manage resources and decide which new technologies to research, eventually unlocking the ability to summon "massive avatar units" to crush your enemies, such as the one seen in the cinematic trailer above. You can also recruit hero characters, including Conan himself, who will have special abilities.

You can either go it alone or build your stronghold jointly with another player online, said Funcom, which developed and published survival game Conan Exlies . Release is planned for the second quarter of next year.

Conan Unconquered is being developer by Pertroglyph Games, which is also currently working on the remasters for Command & Conquer and Red Alert. The studio was formed by staff from Westwood Studios, developer of the original C&C games, when it was shut down by parent company EA in 2003. It has since made games such as Rise of Immortals and Star Wars: Empire at War.

Unconquered is inspired by Black Colossus, one of the original short stories by Conan’s creator, Robert E. Howard.

You can see some of the game's first screenshots below.