Romero Games is making a mafia strategy game called Empire of Sin

Shown off on Nintendo Direct this morning, Romero Games is making a new "character-driven strategy game set in 1920s Chicago." It's not the first-person shooter you might expect, and apparently not the top-down shooter it looks like from the trailer.

Here's the description from Youtube: "This exciting strategy game from Romero Games and Paradox Interactive, puts you at the heart of the ruthless criminal underworld of Prohibition-era Chicago. It’s up to you to hustle, charm and intimidate your way to the top of the pile and do whatever it takes to stay there. As a player, you’ll be smack-dab in the glitz and glamor of the roaring 20s, giving you a chance to thrive in the gritty underbelly of organized crime."

The official site notes you'll have to build up a criminal empire as one of 14 crime bosses vying for control of the city. You'll pick a racket, like speakeasies or casinos, train up a team of mobsters, and take over enemy territory "in brutal turn-based combat." Apparently there's some character elements here as well: "Recruit your goons strategically to build a strong chemistry within your crew to maximize combat damage and help secure your hold on the city."

Empire of Sin is out in 2020.