Rocket League's next update to add uncommon loot drops

Rocket League's next patch is set to drop in February, and developer Psyonix has detailed what's in store. If you were expecting 'more loot', and 'rewards for players that did well in Rocket League's first competitive season', then you've earned yourself a shiny penny. Don't spend it all at once.

The rewards take the form of gleaming crowns: bronze, silver, gold and platinum variants, that you can whack onto your car in the 'toppers' slot. Psyonix's Josh says that "these rewards are based on your highest Division rank at the time that Season 1 ends. For example, if a player was 'Silver II' in 1v1 and 'Gold I' in 2v2, the delivered Crown would be Gold". You can see one of these crowns above.

That's all well and good Tom, but you promised loot. You said there would be loot.

I did! Loot, or "items", are changing a bit as of the next patch, with new quality ratings to tell you how rubbish or good or great they are. The regular items you're already used to will be "Common" grey, while DLC items will be a tantalising "Premium" green. "Limited" orange items are those you'll acquire from seasonal/promotional events, while there's a new category as of February: "Uncommon" light blue items. You'll get these toppers or antennas after completing online-only matches, with the chances of acquiring them increasing the longer you play.

Here's how that works, according to Josh:

"One interesting thing to note is that the new 'Uncommon Items' drop-rate won't have a fixed percentage like the seasonal items do. Instead, your chances of getting an 'Uncommon Item' increases the longer you play the game. After earning an Uncommon Item, the time then resets and you start all over again in your quest to get another one. This should give players who spend a lot of time playing some sweet new loot to accompany them along the way."