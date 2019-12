[bcvideo id="983771819001"]

Ballsy indie art-basher Rock of Ages has a release date, say VG247 . We'll be smashing our way through art history on August 31 this year. Ten weeks is a mere stone's throw away. It'll be sphere in no time, in fact, but why not have a ball with the lovely Rock of Ages E3 trailer above while you wait? The developers told Joystiq Rock of Ages will go on sale for a price somewhere between $10 and $15. It looks utterly charming.