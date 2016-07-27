Riptide GP: Renegade offers stunts on water-bikes, out now

My hydrojet days are behind me, unfortunately, but I can relive the good old days with Vector Unit's Riptide GP: Renegade, a soggy new racer that's just cropped up on Steam. This latest Riptide game will let you "experience a future of illicit hydrojet racing, where armored riders kick out death-defying stunts over massive waterfalls, dodge cops, and boost across surging waves", and maybe that's just what this world needs at the moment.

Here's some recent footage:

Renegade is the "first game in the acclaimed Riptide GP series to be redesigned from the ground up specifically for modern desktop PC and console hardware", apparently, and features eight-player online multiplayer, four-player local split-screen, and a career mode that includes boss fights, oddly enough. It'll set you back £10.99, and there's a 10% discount for the next week or so.