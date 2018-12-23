Ring of Elysium's new mode is a cross between a battle royale and a survival game

Wintry, free-to-play battle royale Ring of Elysium has a new survival-themed game mode in which you compete with other players for food and fuel, and you have to cower indoors when the storm, called Ymir, surges.

In the new mode, called From Dusk Till Dawn, you win by surviving until first light, which will take around 20 in-game minutes. You'll battle other players to get your hands on equipment, weapons and fuel. When Ymir surges, you have to craft an indoor campfire to maintain your body temperature, and you'll need fuel to keep it running. You can also eat food to boost your health.

All resources will be displayed on the map, and at certain times the location of all players will be shown, too, which means firefights will be hard to avoid.

It sounds like fun and, as a big fan of Ring of Elysium (it's my battle royale of choice at the moment), I might check it out. For now, it's only available at certain times of day so that developer Tencent can ensure it remains stable—you can play it between 4 and 6am PST, 12 and 2pm PST, and 8 and 10pm PST. They're well spread out, so at least one should suit your time zone.

You can grab Ring of Elysium on Steam here.