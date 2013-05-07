Rhianna Pratchett on game development, gender equality and #1ReasonToBe

Rhianna Pratchett, the lead writer for Tomb Raider , has given an extensive interview at Rock Paper Shotgun where she discusses her work in a male-dominated industry and her thoughts on the #1ReasonWhy and #1ReasonToBe movements on Twitter. The result is an in-depth profile of a reluctant equality activist.

“Although I've not personally experienced some of the more extreme examples of industry sexism which the first hashtag highlighted, #1reasonwhy and #1reasontobe have lit a fire in me—and Pratchetts are inherently a bit fighty by nature,” Pratchett said, referring to her father, prolific novelist Sir Terry Pratchett .

“For many years I steered clear of 'women in games' issues,” Pratchett continued, in response to questions about her willingness to become one of the faces, for better or worse, of gender equality activism in game development. "In fact, I'll admit to being downright uncomfortable with being asked about that side of things. Mainly because I felt that the best thing I could do for women in games was just be one and do my job to the best of my ability.”

“I've realised that for young girls getting into the industry, it does matter to see women out there talking about these issues—although I'd still always prefer to talk about the work.”

