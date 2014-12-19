Respawn boss hints future Titanfall games will be on Steam

The PC version of Titanfall, as you know, is an Origin exclusive. And it seems likely to stay that way, according to Respawn Entertainment co-founder and CEO Vince Zampella—but if he has his way, future games in the series will be available on other platforms as well.

Zampella told Game Informer that Titanfall is closing in on eight million unique players, which he described as pretty successful, especially since it was "an early launch on a limited platform." It wasn't released for either the PlayStation 3 or PlayStation 4, but on PC side it didn't come to Steam, either: It was exclusive to EA's Origin. That obviously did it no good with PC gamers, given how effectively Steam dominates the market, but at this point the situation is unlikely to change.

"At some point you look at it and you say is it even worth now this much later the effort to put it on Steam, when it would be a lot of work and kind of bifurcate the community?" he said. "We would have loved for it to be on Steam from day one, but at some point it just doesn't make sense anymore and you start looking to the future and I think we should not make that same decision again."

Zampella emphasized later in the interview that "future projects will not necessary be exclusive," and noted that the exclusivity deal for Titanfall covered only the first game.