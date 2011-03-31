Popular

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City trailer commits zombiecide

By

This is the first teaser trailer for Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City. The title helpfully pops up every few seconds in case you forget what you're watching, which is good, because at several points I thought I was watching Left 4 Dead. Would it be a bad thing if Resident Evil took inspiration from Valve's co-op zombie shooter? The game will have four player co-op, and is set in Raccoon city between Resident Evil 2 and 3, and has you battling zombies and government forces as they try to cover up the zombie virus outbreak.

Tom Senior

