Resident Evil director Shinji Mikami is back with spooky action-adventure GhostWire: Tokyo

Shinji Mikami is back with his first game since 2014's The Evil Within. Mikami took the stage at Bethesda's conference today to announce GhostWire: Tokyo, an "action-adventure game in which you'll fight enemies in a city of supernatural evil." Creative director Ikumi Nakamura then took over to talk about the game.

She called it a "new kind of action adventure game... it's spooky! But not the kind of survival horror we're known for. People are disappearing in Tokyo and you have to find out why. You'll encounter the supernatural and the occult... and save humanity." You'll meet survivors and spirits in Tokyo "and ask yourself if it's normal or paranormal."

In the trailer, people are shown disappearing like they've been raptured. Some pretty cool, and also creepy, spirits show up, and what looks like the protagonist is shown briefly with a bow strapped to their back. It ends with the words "Don't fear the unknown. Attack it."

It's hard to have a much better track record in videogames than Mikami. Between Resident Evil and Dino Crisis, RE4 and God Hand, Vanquished and The Evil Within, he's made some of the best horror and action games ever.