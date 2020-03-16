Resident Evil 3 Remake demo lets you visit Raccoon City early this week

Capcom teased a Resident Evil 3 Remake demo back in February, and you'll be able to get your hands on it this week. The Resident Evil 3 Raccoon City demo will give you an early taste of the city as it falls apart on March 19.

What you'll be getting up to in the demo, Capcom's not telling, but expect to fill zombies with lead (remember to go for the kneecaps) and, if you're lucky, meet the star of the game: the Nemesis.

A week later, on March 27, you'll also be able try your luck at surviving the undead in Resident Evil Resistance's open beta. The co-op asymmetrical horror romp will be bundled with the main game at launch, but it's otherwise separate and not canon. As well as playing as survivors, you'll be able to play as a villain, hiding behind cameras and sending out enemies or placing traps to catch players.

Resident Evil 3 Remake and Resistance both launch on April 3.