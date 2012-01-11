Red Orchestra 2 mod tools released

The full version of the Red Orchestra 2 SDK has been released for free, giving RO2 owners the opportunity to create maps and game modes for Tripwire's multiplayer shooter. The developers have released a few limited versions of the SDK, but the full suite of tools is now available.

"Users can now make and publish everything from simple mods and mutators, through custom maps and on to full total conversion mods," Tripwire say, mentioning that big mods like Rising Storm , In Country Vietnam and Iron Europe are already in development. You can grab the mod tools from the Tools tab of your Steam account.

Tripwire are no strangers to the modding scene. Killing Floor and Red Orchestra started out as mods for Unreal 2004. Hopefully the SDK release can inspire another wave of talented modders.