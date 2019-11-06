Roam the Western plains with Red Dead Online's best horse

How do you get the best horse in Red Dead Redemption 2 Online? Your horse is tantamount to your best friend in Rockstar's take on the American frontier, and you’re going to want to get the best one money can buy. Not only will your equine companion keep you company when the rest of the world is gunning for you, but they’re easily the best way to get around.

You really want the best RDR2 Online horse, one that's swift as a rapidly flowing river, with the force of a great typhoon, and all the fierceness of a raging fire. We're here to help you find a magnificent steed that offers all that and more, so here's where to find the best horse in Red Dead Redemption 2 Online.

The best horse in RDR2

There are two clear candidates when it comes to the best horse in the game. First is the Arabian, which has a Speed of 6 but can be boosted to 8, with the same stats for Acceleration. What's more, it has Elite handling and ample starting Health and Stamina. The best horse in Red Dead Redemption 2 Online is the Arabian, but it has two considerable obstacles to overcome if you want to own one. First of all, it costs a whopping $850, which is a mammoth amount of money in the online mode. Plus, you’ll need to reach level 66 to be able to buy it.

The other is the Missouri Fox Trotter, which also boasts a good starting Health and Stamina, but is different in a number of ways to the Arabian. It boasts superior Speed, with can progress from 7 to 9, and has marginally stronger starting Stamina. The downsides are that it only has Acceleration from 5 to 7 in that stat. Plus, it only has Standard handling. Then there’s the price, which is $950, which is an obscene amount of money. You’ll still need to hit a high level to purchase it, too, although it's 'only' 58 in this case.

The choice comes down to what you’re looking for in your horse, and whether you’re happy waiting until level 66 instead of level 58. Of course, there are lots of good horses on your path to these dizzying heights, but these are the best horses by a fair margin.

Where to buy the best horse in Red Dead Redemption 2

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

If you've got sufficient gold and have reached the right level, you can buy the Arabian and the Missouri Fox Trotter the same way you buy any steed in Red Dead Online: in stables and catalogues. The latter you have on you at all times in multiplayer so you have the opportunity to purchase gear you need at any time.

While we’re talking about horses, let’s discuss horse insurance. Which makes it seem like we’re selling snake oil, but I'm not. Promise.

Should you buy Horse Insurance?

Horse Insurance is kind of like car insurance, but with some curious differences. You can purchase it as a service in stables, and it’ll protect your neighing friend from the elements. In other words it heals them over a short space of time if something horrendous happens to them. Without it, if a horse dies, that's it, which is emotionally and financially heartbreaking. It’s worth getting then, as long as you don't just shoot your own horse. You're not insured against downright maliciousness.