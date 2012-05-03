Realism Theater: watch this Arma 2 battle video

Maybe I'm getting mushy about a game I tend to not shut up about , but this clip captures so much of the uncertainty, fun panic, on-the-fly decision-making and teamwork that I love about Arma.

It doesn't feature sick headshots set to this song . There're a few lulls. There's no flashy camera work. But it does showcase real communication, spatial awareness, patience, improvisation, and a little bravery. Stuff unique to the multiplayer we're privy to on PC. Listen closely, and you can distinguish between the proximity-based and simulated radio voice chatter.

Okay, a guy does get trapped inside level geometry at one point. We cannot pretend to understand war.

http://youtu.be/zgpsGkj0bJE?t=3m

Pull it down at 1080p if you can. It's worth the wait.

If this stuff appeals to you, go talk to the guys at United Operations . They're a great group, and they've been doing this stuff for years. As long as you play in a way that respects everyone else's fun, you'll be welcomed.