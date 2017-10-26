Razer launches a pair of spill-resistant membrane keyboards starting at $60

It seems that every new keyboard that comes out uses mechanical key switches, but that is not actually the case. Proving otherwise are a couple of new membrane keyboards from Razer, the Cynosa Chroma and Cynosa Chroma Pro, both with "soft cushioned" keys that Razer says are superior to other rubber dome keyboards.

It is not unheard for membrane keyboards to offer a comparable typing experience to mechanical planks. Razer suggests that is case here, saying each key stroke experiences full key travel and is responsive. We'll put that claim to the test when get a chance to evaluate one of these for ourselves.

Razer's other claim is that the "Cynosa is the most full-featured entry-level keyboard for gamers" on the market. That is based on these new entries having a spill-resistant design, 10-key rollover with anti-ghosting, fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording, a 1,000Hz polling rate, and per-key RGB backlighting, with support for Razer's Synapse 3 software.

The Cynosa Chroma Pro takes RGB lighting up a notch with the addition of an underglow, complete with 24 customizable zones. Otherwise, everything else about the the Cynosa Chroma and Cynosa Chrome Pro are the same, except the price of course.

Razer is selling the Cynosa Chroma now for $60 (€70) and the Cynosa Chroma Pro for $80 (€90). The non-pro model will be available worldwide in the fourth quarter, while the Pro model is an exclusive SKU only available on Razer's website.