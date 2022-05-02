Razer co-founder and champion of the gaming mouse Robert 'RazerGuy' Krakoff has died

Audio player loading…

Razer co-founder Robert Krakoff, known as RazerGuy across the internet, has died at the age of 81, reports the company. He died April 26, 2022.

Krakoff was a key player in bringing the first dedicated gaming mouse, what would later become the Razer Boomslang, to market. When the first company making the Boomslang went bankrupt he co-founded Razer alongside current CEO Min-Lian Tan in 2005.

"We are saddened by the passing of Co-Founder and President Emeritus, Robert Krakoff, known by everyone as RazerGuy. Robert’s unwavering drive and passion for gaming lives on and continues to inspire all of us," said Razer in a Tweet and a statement on its site.

We are saddened by the passing of Co-Founder and President Emeritus, Robert Krakoff, known by everyone as RazerGuy. Robert’s unwavering drive and passion for gaming lives on and continues to inspire all of us.Thank you Rob, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/2HKNcFaOj2April 28, 2022 See more

RazerGuy was known broadly among the community as a kind and approachable person, one who took players, enthusiasts, and professionals seriously no matter their level of fame. Early Razer products included a message from RazerGuy alongside his email address—razerguy@razerzone—soliciting direct feedback.

Since RazerGuy's death was reported last week the internet has filled with testimonials to his character. Jerry Paxton at GamingShogun noted how Krakoff took a chance on him as a young enthusiast who had just started his site, "After so many rejected us, and more would just not talk to us, I got a personal email back from Robert “RazerGuy” Krakoff himself." Red Bull's senior director of esports, Travis Wannlund, posted a story that credited Krakoff with his whole career.

Krakoff led a long and interesting life outside of gaming. He was a professional football player with the Los Angeles Rams in the 1960s, evangelized the benefits of fitness, and later ran a brand of health supplements and energy drinks. He also published a dozen books in his later years, writing under the name RM Krakoff. He's survived by his wife, two children, and five grandchildren.

Here's Krakoff in a 2002 ad promoting the Boomslang. "We've designed the Razer mouse to meet the specific needs of the hardcore gamer," says Krakoff. Thanks for all of it, Razerguy.