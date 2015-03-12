Rainbow Six Siege closed alpha on the way and exclusive to PC

A Rainbow Six Siege closed alpha is coming, and while Ubisoft hasn't yet announced a start date, it has released some details about what you'll need to do if you want to get in. The short version is this: Live in North America or Europe, speak English, have a Uplay account, and own a PC.

Applications for the closed alpha may be placed at rainbow6.ubi.com. Those who are admitted to the club will receive notification via email with further instructions, and Ubisoft warned that there will be no other method of access, nor will applicants ever be asked to input a game key—beware of scams, in other words. The alpha will be PC-only—"PC is the lead development platform and we feel that it's natural to start by testing the game on this platform," the FAQ states—and you'll need this much of one to play:

OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, x64

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8120 Eight-Core

CPU Speed: 3.3 GHz (Recommended), 2.6 GHz (Minimum)

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 or AMD Radeon HD 7970 / R9 280 X

VRAM: 2 GB

Internet: 512Kbps down/256Kbps up

Those specs, by the way, are strictly for the alpha according to Ubisoft.

Rainbow Six Siege strikes me as kind of silly—busting into somebody's house and then turning it into a fortress and waiting for the cops to show up has to be the worst kidnapping plan ever—but setting that aspect of it aside, it looks like it could be a lot of fun. Evan Lahti wrote that his hands-on preview at E3 2014 "sold me on Siege's potential as a competitive multiplayer FPS," and predicted that it will attract a large audience among PC gamers.

Details about the closed beta, including how long it will last, what content will be available, and when it will begin, will be announced at a later date.