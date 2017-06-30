Rain World expansion will usher in difficulty options and multiplayer

For those who bounced straight off Rain World due to its difficulty, the game's forthcoming expansion will be a good reason to return. Among other things, the update will usher in two new playable characters, basically coloured variations of the game's slugcat protagonist.

The new yellow slugcat (aka The Monk) will attract less ire from the game world's volatile inhabitants and is, overall, "more at peace with nature". Meanwhile, the new pink slugcat (aka The Hunter) will up the difficulty further. "The hunter must make predators into prey, killing and eating larger creatures such as lizards to survive," so says the description.

"Its heightened metabolism makes it faster, stronger and more dangerous, but also means that it requires significantly more food to survive hibernation." Good luck with that, masochists, though the hunter will be able to carry more spears.

New creatures, flora and fauna will be added too, and will feature depending on which of the three slugcat varieties you're playing as. But most interestingly, a new multiplayer mode will be introduced. It's a four-player arena-style mode which take place in "over 50 unlockable new rooms".

Finally, Steamworks compatibility is being worked on too, with a level editor scheduled to roll out with the update. As for when that happens, there's no official date yet, but we'll let you know. Read the full update post over here, or read my review of the game.