Puzzle platformer Uurnog Uurnlimited is as clever as it is crazy

Uurnog Uurnlimited should probably remind me of Knytt Underground, another 2D platformer from developer Nifflas' Games. Instead, it reminds me of Everything. Not because you can turn into all the things in Uurnog's wild, colorful world, but because you can collect them all.

At first blush, Uurnog is a game about opening doors and collecting animals, but dig a little deeper and you'll find it's ultimately about building your own puzzle-solving toolkit via hoarding. Every box, animal, enemy and weapon in Uurnog's many levels can be picked up and stored in the central safe room, and using your four-slot inventory you can bring multiple blocks wherever you go. As a result, you can solve puzzles in countless ways. It all comes down to what blocks you have and what you can think to do with them.

The safe room is both a blessing and a curse, mind. Sure, it can hold all your money and blocks, but the hoppers you use to mail items to it are also open to enemies and explosives. If you accidentally mail a few of those to yourself, or they fall in on their own, you'll likely come home to a disaster. And I'm not talking about death—that just results in a respawn. I'm talking about your precious blocks being destroyed. After all, you'll always find your safe room exactly as you left it.