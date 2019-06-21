PUBG Nations Cup will make national teams fight for chicken dinners

PUBG Corp. has announced a new tournament, the PUBG Nations Cup, that will pit countries against each other to determine, once and for all, which part of the world loves chicken dinners the most. It's taking place this August.

16 national teams will duke it out, each with four players "selected by their peers or through other country-specific methods." They'll be fighting over a $500,000 prize pool and their country's reputation in PUBG circles. I've fallen out with the UK and don't fancy supporting it, but through a very scientific process I have adopted Canada instead. It's a bit like Scotland, but big.

"Nations Cup, the first PUBG-hosted global esports event of the year, is the embodiment of international competition, which brings together the top players from around the world to represent their countries," said Jake Sin, director of central esports. "Nations Cup will close out an exciting summer of PUBG esports and we look forward to continuing that momentum throughout the rest of the year."

Phase 2 of PUBG's esports season closes at the end of June and will be followed by the GLL Grand Slam: PUBG Classc and MET Asia Series: PUBG Classic in July. The PUBG Nations Cup will kick off on August 9 and conclude on August 11. To stay up to date with the latest changes to the game, check out our PUBG update log.