Project Cars 2 reveals all 60 'live' tracks and 139 layouts

After unveiling its impressive list of over 180 fully-licensed vehicles last week, Bandai Namco and Slightly Mad Studios have now revealed the full roster of racing tracks heading to Project Cars 2 this September.

From the Algarve to Daytona, Dubai to Knockhill, racetracks the world over are pretty well represented in Project Cars 2—a choice the game's publisher reckons has "never been greater".

Using Slightly Mad's LiveTrack 3.0—which targets realistic weather conditions and how each car adapts to such—each venue listed below comes with four-seasonal weather, day-to-night transitioning, as well as puddling and drying effects. The angle of the sun also changes the grip across each track for an added layer of authenticity.

Anyway, over to that hefty list. Deep breath...

Circuit: number of layouts

Autodromo Algarve: 2

Azure Circuit (Monaco): 1

Azure Coast: 1

Bannochbrae: 1

Bathurst: 1

Brands Hatch: 2

Brno: 2

Cadwell Park: 3

California Highway: 1

Chesterfield (Kart): 1

Circuit de Catalunya: 3

Circuit of the Americas: 3

Daytona: 2

Daytona RX: 1

DirtFish RX: 3

Donington Park: 2

Dubai Autodrome: 4

Dubai Autodrome (Kart): 1

Fuji Speedway: 1

Glencairn (Kart): 1

Greenwood (Kart): 1

Hockenheim: 4

Hockenheim (Historic): 1

Imola: 1

Indianapolis: 2

Knockhill: 2

Knockhill RX: 1

Laguna Seca: 1

Lankebanen (Hell) RX: 1

Le Mans (Kart): 1

Le Mans 24 Hours: 1

Le Mans Bugatti: 1

Long Beach: 1

Lydden Hill: 1

Mercedes Ice Lake: Multiple

Monza: 2

Monza (Historic): 1

Nordschleife: 1

Nordschleife/Nurburgring Combined: 1

Nurburgring: 3

Oschersleben: 3

Oulton Park: 3

Red Bull Ring: 2

Road America: 1

Rouen-Les-Essarts (Historic): 1

Ruapuna Park: 5

Sakitto (Fictional): 4

Silverstone: 4

Silverstone (Historic): 1

Snetterton: 3

Sonoma Raceway: 3

Spa: 1

Summerton (Kart): 1

Texas Motor Speedway: Multiple

Watkins Glen: 3

Willow Springs: 3

Zhuhai: 1

Zolder: 1

...And breathe.

Project Cars 2 is due September 22.