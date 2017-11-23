Project Cars 2 demo offers three high-end machines on Austria's Red Bull Ring

The high-fidelity racing sim Project Cars 2 is an outstanding game, but its hardcore commitment to realism isn't for everyone. Is it for you? There are two ways to find out: You can pick it up in the Steam Autumn Sale, where it's currently 40 percent off—that's $36—or you can just snag the newly released demo for free.

The demo features three cars—the Ferrari 488 GT3, Lamborghini Huracán LP610-4, and Formula Renault 3.5—running on the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Austria. It will also support VR on the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, the same as the full game.

"The three different types of cars have been precisely chosen to offer both a glimpse at the diverse motorsport disciplines available in the full game, as well as the sublime physics and handling of the in-game vehicles. The two track variations, set in a stunning landscape, highlight the visual and handling impact of the peerless weather simulation that racers will discover in Project Cars 2," developer Slightly Mad Studios said.

"The three scenarios in the demo will test players with escalating challenges, allowing them to experience class-leading physics in various cars and varying conditions, and give them a taste of what there is to be experienced in the full game."

The full version of Project Cars 2 has more than 180 cars, nine racing disciplines, and 140 "living" tracks with localized weather conditions and dynamic day-to-night transitions. It's also "the most demanding sim racer that I've ever played," as our reviewer said. So maybe that demo is a good idea.