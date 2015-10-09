Busting out of a Star Wars jail in Prison Architect's Escape Mode

With Prison Architect's 1.0 release, we've also received a new toy: Escape Mode! You can now play as an inmate in your own prison, or one from the Steam workshop. Form a gang, collect contraband, brawl with guards and other inmates, and try to bust out.

I haven't built my own prison yet, so I thought I'd download one. I also thought I should use a Star Wars mod from the Steam Workshop. I did both of those things, then tried to escape an Imperial prison filled with stormtroopers, droids, and aliens. Here's how it went.