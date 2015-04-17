Praise the sun: the real world now has Dark Souls Soapstone messages

Dark Souls is hard, but real life is harder. You can learn the attack patterns of enemies in Dark Souls, but can you be sure that you won't be hit by a bus next time you leave the house? No, you can't be. It's a wild, cruel world out there. We need as much help as we can get.

So it's lucky that Soapstone exists. It's an app for iOS and Android that mimics the Souls series' Soapstone messaging system. Borrowing the same fragmented, preset sentence structure as the Souls games, you are able to advise people to "embrace madness" at your local shopping mall, or to "embrace dog" at your nearest pound, or to "be wary of bus" on every road in town. In short, it can save lives.

As in the games, you're able to up- and down-vote messages, and you're also allowed to mislead people if you want. Be careful though: advising someone to "try jumping" next to an especially steep cliff might not be as funny in real life as it is in Dark Souls.

Thanks VG247.