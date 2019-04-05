PowerColor's 8GB RX 580 drops to $169, comes with two free games

The 8GB version AMD's Radeon RX 580 graphics card has held steady at $200 over the past few months, with some models occasionally dipping below that. Last month, ASRock's 580 dropped to $169.99 on Newegg, and now you can get PowerColor's 'Red Devil' version for that same price. As usual, it comes with two free games.

This specific model has 8GB of GDDR5 memory, 2304 Steam Processors, and a boost clock of 1380MHz. There isn't a base clock listed, but most RX 580 cards have a base of ~1256MHz. For display output, you get one dual-link DVI-D, one HDMI, and three DisplayPort.

The 8GB RX 580 is a great card for 1080p gaming, especially for this price. You can buy it from the link below.

PowerColor RED DEVIL Radeon RX 580 8GB | $169.99 (~$30 off)

This 8GB RX 580 is $30 cheaper than most other RX 580 models, and comes with two free games—you can pick from Devil May Cry 5, The Division 2, and Resident Evil 2. Enter code EMCSTYTY3 at checkout to get the full discount. Buy at Newegg

