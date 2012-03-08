Postcards from Mass Effect 3

One of my favourite things about the Mass Effect games, particularly the third, is the gorgeous sci-fi vista of a new alien world as you swoop in to land. I screenshotted my favourites as I played through for our review, and I'll embed them here for your approval. Click through to the 1920x1080 versions for a nice wallpaper. No plot spoilers - there's one location you'll recognise, but I don't think it'll surprise anyone that you go back there.

And here's the big version of the headline shot . If you take any while you play, link us to 'em in the comments. imgur is probably the simplest way to upload.