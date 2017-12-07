Porn game publisher is paying to make motorcycle brawler Road Redemption X-rated

[Update: Reps from Pixel Dash Studios reached out to clarify that they are not involved with development of the X-rated version of Road Redemption in any way. The partnership is strictly between EQ-Games and Nutaku.]

In an interview with PC Gamer, Mark Antoon, President of Nutaku, a digital distribution platform for adult games, revealed that they've been working with developers EQ-Games to produce an adult version of Road Redemption, the motorcycle brawler developed as a spiritual successor to Road Rash.

The conversion is part of Nutaku's 10 million dollar initiative to reach out to smaller studios and fund sexier versions of existing games. "We approached them, we funded them to create an adult version of it," Antoon told me.

I reached out to a Nutaku representative for more details on what we can expect an adults-only version of Road Redemption to look like, and while I wasn't provided any assets, they let me in on a few changes we can expect to see in a much nuder, ruder motorcycle brawler. Don't worry, the bikes stay fully clothed.

The story mode will be completely new; rather than chasing down an assassin to collect the bounty on their head, you'll be chasing down "a powerful kidnapper" in an attempt to save the beautiful daughter of a rich warlord. You know, regular motorcycle stuff.

To accompany the story, new animated motion comics will play out between missions, most of which will feature the "adult content" we all know and crave. Exactly how 'adult' they are, I'm not sure, but if Nutaku's current library is any indication, they'll feature enormous breasts and low, canted angles of The Sex Act. And if you can't get enough of those comic cutscenes, an album feature will be included so you can rewatch them whenever you like.

Whether the in-game models will be nude as well, I'm not sure, but that stuff hasn't been left untouched. New dialogue will play out during missions that will provide a bit more insight to the story and characters, though I'm not convinced the story and characters will matter much in the end.

Our own Jody Macgregor played the PG-13 version that just left Early Access and had quite a good time. How much gooder can nudity make it? Well, BMX XXX didn't leave the bar very high, though I'm not sure how tasteful sex scenes can come off when you've been bashing fellow cyclists' heads in with a steel pipe for the last 15 minutes. Still, I'm open to being surprised.

Release is tentatively set for early 2018.