Police report no 'active threat' at Twitch HQ following social media scare

A police investigation into multiple threats made against Twitch's San Francisco headquarters has found no "active threat," the SFPD reported today. The nature of the threats has not been specified, but according to Business Insider, employees on social media said that someone threatened a shooting.

"We were made aware of a threat against our San Francisco HQ on Tuesday, and have been working directly with law enforcement as they investigate," a Twitch rep said in a statement. "The safety and security of our employees is our top priority, and we are focused on ensuring this is resolved quickly and safely." Employees at the company were given the option of working from home today.

The police confirmed that a social media threat had been made earlier today. "An investigation determined that the threat was identical to a threat received on yesterday's date (8/6/19). The message was followed-up with 'the threat is real'," SFPD Public Information Officer Adam Lobsinger said. "A preliminary investigation has determined that there is not an active threat at this time. SFPD's Special Investigations Division has been notified of the incident."

We'll update with more information from the Special Investigations Division if it becomes available.