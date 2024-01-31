Pokimane is done streaming on Twitch

Popular streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys says she's done streaming on Twitch, where she has 9.3 million followers, calling it "the end of an era."

"Twitch has been my home for a decade," wrote Pokimane in an X post on January 30, "but it's time to say thank you for all the memories and love during my League, Fortnite, & Among Us days."

The streamer did not say whether she'll continue streaming on another platform, or if she's decided to stop streaming altogether. In 2022, Pokimane said that she'd be streaming less to focus on social media platforms like TikTok, where she currently has 6.7 million followers.

"I hope it doesn't sound big-headed of me to say, but nowadays when I see things on Twitch, it kinda feels like 'been there, done that,'" she said at the time.

Pokimane is also co-founder and chief creative officer of talent management company RTS, which as of 2021 jointly manages fighting game tournament EVO with Sony.

"What an incredible journey it's been," Twitch wrote in a response to Pokimane's farewell post. "We're so proud of everything you've accomplished and what's ahead in the future. You'll always have a home on Twitch, Poki."

Pokimane's last, and possibly final, stream on Twitch happened four days ago and was titled "secret morning stream." She played Valorant and Palworld.