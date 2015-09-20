Popular

Playing Civilization: Beyond Earth - Rising Tide's first 100 turns with Firaxis

Watching a designer play their own game is sort of like watching a five-star chef eat their own meal; they know exactly how it's supposed to be approached. I got a chance to play the first 100 turns of the Rising Tide expansion to Civilization: Beyond Earth with co-lead designers Will Miller and David McDonough, asking them questions and picking their brains about everything Civ along the way. They told me if they like to build wide or tall, their favorite play-styles, and more, all while showing off the latest 'sponsor' to be revealed from Rising Tide, the diplomacy-based Integr. Watch the video above or click here to hear what they have to say.

