Play Halo Infinite in third-person with this mod

A week after the release of Halo Infinite, modders were already remaking it. They turned the Warthog into a Tank Hog and made the Pelican dropship flyable, then replaced the intro with a Halo dance party (opens in new tab). And after that, modder Opulent Halo modded the camera to make it third-person.

I didn't notice this one when it first released a couple of months ago, because honestly I blasted through Infinite's campaign and haven't touched it since. But if you prefer to play Halo games over-the-shoulder, like with this third-person mod for Halo: Reach, here's a good reason to go back to Infinite.

This mod's only for the singleplayer campaign, of course. If you use it, you don't have to worry about circumventing anti-cheat or having your account banned or anything like that.

First you'll need to download the Infinite Runtime Tagviewer (opens in new tab) and extract the zip to a folder of your choice. Then download the All Campaign Weapons 3rd Person mod (opens in new tab) and put it in Tagviewer's mods directory. Start the game, bring up the weapon station at a Forward Operating Base, then alt-tab out and run InfiniteRuntimeTagViewer.exe. Click Load, then select the Mods drop-down at the top. Find the entry for All 3rd Person Campaign (click reload mods if it isn't there), select Add to Pokes and then Poke All. Here's a video tutorial (opens in new tab) if you need it.

Assuming all goes well, you'll be able to take on the Banished in third-person. Unfortunately there's no way to have it switch to first-person when you aim down sights, and you'll have to repeat the process every time you restart the game, but you can't have everything.

Mods are one of the main reasons I'd rather play games on PC when I've got the choice, and it's great to see the Halo series' return to our platform of choice has been embraced by modders. Heck, here's a mod to put the gravity gun into Halo Infinite (opens in new tab). The only thing more PC gaming than that was the time someone put Dust2 into Halo 3.