Play Crysis 3, Dead Space 3 and Medal of Honor: Warfighter before everyone else

Five Australian shopping centres will play host to EA's inaugural Play First Game Tour, giving you the chance to go hands-on with games before they're released.

The tour will travel up Australia's east coast, stopping in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane and will feature sessions with Need For Speed: Most Wanted, Medal of Honor: Warfighter, Dead Space 3 and Crysis 3, with more to be announced.

Simon Smith-Wright, Regional Marketing Director at EA, said: "The First Play Game Tour is a great opportunity to bring these games to our fans before their release...This is the first time EA has had the chance to put on a public event of this magnitude in Australia.We're excited to meet our players around the country and to give them the opportunity to be the first to play the best of EA."

The dates and locations for the First Play Game Tour are:



VIC - Westfield Fountain Gate, Melbourne - Thursday 6 to Sunday 9 September, 2012



VIC - Highpoint Shopping Centre, Melbourne - Thursday 13 to Sunday 16 September, 2012



NSW - Westfield East Gardens - Thursday 20 to Sunday 23 September, 2012



NSW - Westfield Parramatta - Tuesday 25 to Sunday 30 September, 2012



QLD - Westfield Carindale - Thursday 11 to Sunday 14 October, 2012



EA will be on the lookout for some love after receiving a hiding for selling real MoH weapons online and following rumours that EA is looking for a buyer . Is the Play First Game Tour likely to get you down to the shops for a stickybeak at EA's upcoming titles?