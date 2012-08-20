EA stop selling real Medal Of Honor weapons

EA have backed down from the Project Honor charity, which was raising money for soldiers' families through the sale of real weapons featured in Medal Of Honor: Warfighter. The press' negative response to EA's sale of real tomahawks and other weapons in order to "benefit the families of fallen Special Operations Warriors" has caused them to abandon the project.

Greg Goodrich, executive producer at EA, spoke to Eurogamer at Gamescom, saying that due to the the negative publicity "the Voodoo Tomahawk has since been removed from our website."

He went on to defend the project: "That was an effort to raise a lot of money for charity, and we were well on our way to raising a lot of money with that tomahawk, but I don't know what will happen with that now...That whole effort, we've been working with those partners because we wanted to be authentic, and we wanted to give back to the communities. Every one of those partners, none of them paid a dime for product placement - all the money generated went to Project Honor."

There seem to be some genuine good intentions behind the charity sale, but it's surprising that the organisers didn't pick up on how weird and scary it is for an entertainment company to sell dangerous weapons. What are they going to do with all those Tomahawks? They could get into some convincing Assassin's Creed 3 cosplay, or craft a huge iron throne for John Riccitiello. As reported last week, EA could be looking for a buyer , so if you're running low on deadly axes, you might want to consider putting together a bid.