Play as Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand in Metal Gear Solid 5

And John Wick.

(Image credit: Konami/JinMar)

The human-shaped supernova that is Keanu Reeves is becoming a familiar face in games. John Wick cropped up in Fortnite and is getting a tactics adaptation in the form of John Wick Hex, and of course there's his upcoming stint as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077. Thanks to modder JinMar, we can now add Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain to the list. 

The work-in-progress mod lets you play as either John Wick or Johhny Silverhand while you're leaping out of helicopters and knocking out Soviet soldiers. Conveniently, MGS 5 already gives us a robo-arm to play with, so Silverhand fans get the best doppelganger, but they both look great. 

(Image credit: Konami/JinMar)

(Image credit: Konami/JinMar)

You can download the mod and find installation instructions here.

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
