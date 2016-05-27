Pillars is the next crazy arena to join Rocket Labs

The intimidating Pillars arena will be joining Rocket League's Rocket Labs playlist in the June update. I'm desperately trying to think of a way to describe it without just repeating the word 'pillars'.

Two triangular columns (nailed it) split the field into three, with a clear central lane linking the two goals. This is the point where you start wishing you'd practised those wall shots some more.

As Psyonix has it, "banking shots off the tall columns in the middle of the arena makes for some incredible moments and driving up the walls and flying down on the competition feels just right."

There's no mention of how it feels to accidentally ramp off a corner and land on your roof.