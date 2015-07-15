Popular

Physics-based vehicular combat comes to Steam Early Access in Scraps

By

Scraps

We previously posted about Scraps during an ultimately successful Kickstarter attempt back in 2013. Skip forward almost two years, and the car construction and combat game is now available on Steam Early Access. There's a new trailer that gives you some idea of what it's all about.

Through a selection of bolt-on parts, you get to build up your design and then take it out onto a server to battle against other user-created vehicles. One of the game's main draws is the physics-based mayhem that can result from an ill-conceived construction. It looks, dare I say it, zany. And it seems to have had a pretty positive reception from the Steam userbase.

For more, head over to Scraps' Steam page.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments