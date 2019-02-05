Phoenix Point, Julian Gollop's spiritual successor to X-Com, has been delayed

The X-Com-like alien invasion strategy game Phoenix Point has been delayed, from its expected launch in June to the almost-autumn September. Creative director Julian Gollop said the game will be "content complete" before then, but "the extra time will give us the chance to test and polish the gameplay much more extensively."

"I realize this is going to be disappointing news for a lot of people, and I’m really sorry about it," Gollop said in a brief video message. "We didn’t take this decision lightly, but I think this investment of additional time and resources will help the game live up to your expectations."

A new version of Phoenix Point for backers of the Fig crowdfunding campaign will be released in March, "with a large amount of new content" that will be revealed soon. Phoenix Point was originally targeting a 2018 release, but has grown in scope since then.

Gollop is the creator of the original X-Com: UFO Defense, or UFO: Enemy Unknown, as it was called outside North America, and Phoenix Point is being developed as a spiritual successor to that game. Our 2018 preview dives into the ways it differs from the 2012 reboot XCOM: Enemy Unknown, and if you don't have time for all that you can just check out some weird-ass aliens.