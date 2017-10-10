Phalanstery is a cyberpunk point-and-click adventure

In the Indie GIF Showcase, we dig up the best-looking new and upcoming indie games and explore what makes them special. Are you a developer with a game to submit? Use this form .

This is Phalanstery , an upcoming game its creator, 'lectronice', describes as "Cyberpunk adventures in a modular city where the freedom and privileges of inhabitants are physically defined by their social network." That makes it sound dark and dystopian, but a look at the scene above of a character 3D printing a big black "Syndicoat" to wear suggests its tone may be much more in line with the classic adventure games—which is to say, delightfully goofy.

Here's our hero going to a bar with a blinking neon sign to order a drink called a 'Russian multitool'. So, like a white Russian but with grease in it? Yum.