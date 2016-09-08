Pete Hines on The Elder Scrolls: Legends: “We could call it launched right now if we wanted”

I spoke with Bethesda's Pete Hines at PAX West last week about The Elder Scrolls: Legends, a recent addition to the digital card game fray that Tim is quite fond of. Even though Legends has only been in open beta for just under two months, Hines said they "could call it launched right now" if they really wanted to, and that the only thing holding it back is a lack of mobile support. We also talked about what will happen to Legends after it finally hits that 1.0 label. Watch the whole conversation in the video above.