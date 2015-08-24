PC Gamer US October issue: XCOM 2

It's the future, and planet Earth has changed. Aliens rule the world, snakes patrol the streets, and a once-defeated XCOM unit are launching a desperate resistance. Samuel returned from E3 with a six-page feature on the sequel to Firaxis' turn-based triumph, and no memory of where it came from. Alien intervention or a particularly boozy night out? We'll never know.

Back in the present, and PC Gamer has changed. We've redesigned the magazine, rejuvenating the regulars, freshening the fonts, and just generally sprucing up the spreads. As beautiful as it looks, some things remain the same. These pages are still packed with the best reviews, previews, and features that words can craft—including our annual run-down of the 100 best PC games.

Jump over here for instructions on how to subscribe to the print or digital versions (get the latest issue free when you subscribe digitally).

This month we...