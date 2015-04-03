PC Gamer US May issue: Fable Legends

Fable Legend's intriguing premise is simple: four co-op heroes face off against a player-controlled villain with an army at their beck and call. After playing both hero and villain, we examine Lionhead's new take on the Fable world in this month's six-page cover feature. Elsewhere, we get strategic with Sid Meier's Starships and Hearts of Iron IV, hit the open roads of American Truck Simulator, and run down the best things to do in GTA V when it releases.

Jump over here for instructions on how to subscribe to the print or digital versions (get the latest issue free when you subscribe digitally).

This month we...