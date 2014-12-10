PC Gamer US January 2015 issue: Dragon Age: Inquisition

The January 2015 issue of PC Gamer US is on sale now! This issue is full of reviews (with Dragon Age: Inquisition leading the pack), and includes in-depth features on two of our most anticipated games: Hotline Miami 2 and Star Citizen. We also rate the best graphics cards, preview Battlefield Hardline, revisit Dragon Age 2, and check out what's new in PlanetSide 2 as it turns two years old.
What's better: the print edition includes a code for a free PlanetSide 2 Anniversary Bundle with an NS-11 assault rifle, implants, and PC Gamer decals.
Jump over here for instructions on how to subscribe to the print or digital versions (get the latest issue free when you subscribe digitally), or buy the single issue in print. Here's just some of what's inside:
- We talk to Dennaton about the making of Hotline Miami 2.
- Chris Roberts talks Star Citizen: the most successful—and controversial—crowdfunded game around.
- Catch up with Battlefield Hardline, The Magic Circle, This War of Mine, Dirty Bomb, Elegy for a Dead World and Virginia.
- Get our verdicts on Dragon Age: Inquisition, Civilization: Beyond Earth, Final Fantasy XIII, Styx: Master of Shadows, Ryse: Son of Rome, Endless Legend, Costume Quest 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, F1 2014, The Evil Within, NBA 2K15, and Legend of Korra
- Revisit Kirkwall in our Dragon Age 2 Reinstall.
- Return to PlanetSide 2 for Update